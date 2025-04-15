Woman sentenced to prison for hitting 15-year-old at West Price Hill bus stop

CINCINNATI — A woman was sentenced to three years in prison for hitting a 15-year-old girl with her car while driving under the influence of drugs in West Price Hill.

Alicia Diciero pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular assault and possession of cocaine.

"I am truly sorry for what my actions have caused for her, her family and the community," Dicierso said. "I hope they would have it in their hearts to forgive me."

In August 2024, 15-year-old Nasreylee Ramos Fernandez’s life took a tragic turn when Dicierso hit her with her Hyundai Elantra as she waited at a Metro bus stop on Glenway Avenue. According to Cincinnati police, cocaine and meth were found in Dicierso's system and a bag of cocaine was found on the side of her car.

Today, Ramos Fernandez said she continues to deal with the physical repercussions of the incident.

"I thank God for blessing me with another chance at life and for giving me such a faithful and praying warrior family, friends and church," said Ramos Fernandez.

Hear the emotional statement from Western Hills student and mom in sentencing of Alicia Diciero:

Woman sentenced to prison for hitting 15-year-old while under the influence, teen speaks in court

Ramos Fernandez said she does not remember much of what happened that morning but was told she had trauma on the left side of her head, lost some vision in her eye and continues to have bleeding from her ear.

"The nerves on the left side of my face are still healing," said Ramos Fernandez. "They occasionally freeze up, and I can't use the left side of my face for about a minute or two. The vision of my left eye is slowly deteriorating."

Adding to the emotional toll, Ramos Fernandez's mother, Nastasía Fernandez, articulated the despair of watching her daughter suffer, speaking through an interpreter.

"I was getting frustrated — she couldn't move, she couldn't talk, she was not able to do anything," said Fernandez.

These challenges prompted Ramos Fernandez to seek a fresh start, but Ramos Fernandez said she faced hardship at her new school. She said she experienced bullying related to the accident.

“Until I started at a new school, there I was bullied for my accident and the color of my skin,” Ramos Fernandez said.

Despite the permanent damage and emotional scars, Ramos Fernandez has chosen a path of forgiveness.

"I want you to know I pray for you every night, and I pray my Lord has mercy upon your life," said Ramos Fernandez.