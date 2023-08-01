Warren County man arrested, charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Warren County man has been arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Dean Robert Harshman, 36, of Waynesville is charged with obstruction or impeding an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as disorderly and disruptive conduct.

According to court documents, the FBI received at least two tips identifying Harshman as someone who participated in the riot. Photographs obtained by officials showed Harshman walking alongside other protesters outside the Capitol.

Officials said they were able to confirm that Harshman traveled to D.C. to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally. A search of his cell phone found Harshman had recorded himself participating in the rally before walking to the Capitol.

In one of the videos, Harshman can be heard saying, "This is a historic march to the Capitol."

Court documents say Harshman also filmed multiple videos as rioters entered Capitol grounds, showing people passing security barriers. In the video, Harshman yells, "This is the stuff they ain't gonna show you on TV!" and "We're taking our House back!"

Officials said Capitol CCTV captured Harshman entering the Capitol building through the broken Senate Wing door. Video shows he made his way to the Crypt and entered a nearby office. He was inside the Capitol building for around 15 minutes, according to court documents.

Harshman was arrested in Waynesville and made his first court appearance in the Southern District of Ohio.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested across nearly all 50 states in connection to the Capitol riot, including a Warren County couple who federal agents said are members of the Oath Keepers militia group.