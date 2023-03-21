Warren County couple, members of the Oath Keepers, convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Warren County couple who federal agents said are members of the Oath Keepers militia group was found guilty on Monday for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Sandra Parker and her husband, Bennie, were charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and other charges connected to the forced entry at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. ABC News reported Bennie Parker was not alleged to have entered the Capitol, but Parker did.

On Monday, a D.C. jury found Parker guilty along with three other associates of the far-right group of conspiracy to obstruct and prevent officers from carrying out their duties. While Bennie Parker was found not guilty of obstruction, he and his wife were found guilty of trespassing along with all other defendants.

The jury is still deliberating on two charges against Bennie Parker and another defendant.

According to an unsealed search warrant, federal agents seized more than 20 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the Parkers' home in Morrow in February 2021. Federal agents seized magazines and boxes of ammunition for a wide variety of weapons, including handguns, semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, according to a list of items attached to the executed search warrant.

ABC News said the Parkers and all other defendants in the trial maintained their innocence and said the events of Jan. 6 were spontaneous and not part of a coordinated effort. Defense counsel is expected to challenge the verdict in court.

