Video shows moment crowds scatter as gunshots fire near UC campus during Halloween weekend

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating a shooting near the University of Cincinnati campus early Saturday morning that turned Halloween festivities into chaos as people scattered for safety.

The shooting happened on Short Vine Street just before 3 a.m., blocks away from UC's campus. Cincinnati police confirmed no one was injured in the incident, but have not released information about suspects or what led to the gunfire.

Security camera footage provided to WCPO 9 shows a police cruiser with lights activated seconds before the shots were fired, highlighting how quickly the situation unfolded despite law enforcement's presence in the area.

"My friend was on Short Vine when it happened. He told us all about it when he got home," said Nico Jimenez, a UC junior nursing student who had left the area shortly before the shooting. "People were running all over, screaming and some people were just standing there watching."

The incident occurred near a former liquor store that UC purchased and converted into a campus engagement center earlier this year. City data from the past five years showed dozens of violent crimes reported near the store before it closed, including two shootings.

WATCH: Video shows crowds scatter near UC's campus as gunfire sends Halloween celebrations into chaos

In April, a deadly shooting outside the then liquor store claimed the life of a local man. The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

The former liquor store had been a gathering spot where people congregated on the corner, Jimenez said. Since its closure, he said the area had seen safety improvements.

"When UC bought it out, I think it helped out a lot. This is the first thing I've heard about since the closing," Jimenez said. "It's more of a surprise now just because you don't think it's going to happen."

Despite the improvements, Jimenez acknowledged that safety remains a concern for students who frequent Short Vine Street, a popular destination for bars and restaurants near campus.

"Just because you're this close to campus, you're five minutes walking, you would think it would be a little safer," Jimenez said.

He told us that big holidays and events typically draw larger crowds, creating unpredictable situations, especially at night.

"They don't care anymore," Jimenez said about people willing to commit crimes despite police presence. "If they want to do it, they're going to do it, and it doesn't matter if a cop is right there or if it's just some random person."

Cincinnati police have not responded to requests for information about their presence on Short Vine Street that night or details about the ongoing investigation.

