Third suspect in Newport shooting arrested after over a month, jail records show

CINCINNATI — The third suspect in a Newport shooting that left one man hospitalized in May has been arrested, according to Hamilton County jail records.

Police had been searching for the suspect, Terry Moses, since the shooting on May 9. Moses was listed as an inmate at the Hamilton County Detention Center Monday.

Last month, police said officers responded to the intersection of 10th and Monmouth streets just after 2:30 a.m. May 9. When officers responded to the scene, they found one man who had been shot multiple times. That man was taken to UC Medical Center, where police said he was in stable condition. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Moses was announced as a suspect in the case along with 30-year-old Tiance Combs and 30-year-old Kortney Alford. All three were accused of attempted murder, complicity to attempt murder and facilitation of attempted murder. Police secured warrants for the suspects less than one week later.

Police said Combs and Alford were arrested May 21 in Lexington.

Newport police have not released details of Moses' arrest.