Springfield Township mom could get death penalty if convicted of killing toddler

Tianna Robinson, a Springfield Township mother accused of abusing and killing her 4-year-old daughter, could receive the death penalty if convicted.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Monday that Robinson had been indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children in connection to her daughter’s death on April 21, 2021. She could be sentenced to death if a jury finds her guilty of aggravated murder.

"This child was enduring, really enduring, tremendous torture at the hands of her mother," said Prosecutor Deters.

It was April 13 when Springfield Township Police showed up at a home the mom was at with her boyfriend, Rensley Washington III, and her little girl. She called 911 to report the child passed out.

"This is like her third time doing it now," Robinson told the dispatcher. "So, I'm not sure. She came back every time. but this time she's not."

Court documents said Robinson later admitted to punching and strangling the girl until she could no longer breathe, and doctors at Children’s Hospital observed signs of “prolonged physical abuse” when Nahla was admitted. The violence may have continued for months.

Deters says he believes the couple left the toddler alone at the home while they went to the grocerty store. When they returned, she had a bathroom accident.

"She was not toilet trained, had urinated," said Deters "The mother snaps, attacks Nahla, hits her, strangles her."

Deters says doctors documented a broken arm, internal bleeding and bruising as well as a burn on her hand from that incident. He says doctors noted months of prior abuse and malnutrition.

She died April 21. Deters said she weighed 23 pounds, half of what a healthy four-year-old weighs.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide caused by strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Robinson was initially charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and child endangering. Monday’s indictment drops the attempt charge and adds three for murder.

“I have never understood how anyone could hurt a little kid so badly, especially the child’s own mother,” Deters said in a news conference announcing the indictment. “Violence like this goes against every instinct we are born with as humans and as parents.”

The boyfriend faces charges of obstruction and child endangerment. Deters says he could face more.