4-year-old Springfield Township girl dies from punching, strangulation

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A four-year-old Springfield Township girl is dead after allegedly being punched and strangled, according to court documents.

Court documents said Tianna Robinson admitted to punching and strangling four-year-old Nahla Miller until she could no longer breathe on April 13. She died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital on April 21. The Hamilton County Coroner listed her death as a homicide.

Doctors at Cincinnati Children's Medical Center said the girl showed signs of "prolonged physical abuse" and malnutrition, according to court documents.

Robinson has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and is being held on a $1 million bond. Rensley Washington is also charged with two counts of obstruction and one count of endangering a child after telling investigators the girl had been hurt "while riding a scooter" on April 13. He is currently being held on $90,000 bond.