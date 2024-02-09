Sheriff: Cincinnati man studying to be a priest arrested on child porn charges

CINCINNATI — A man studying to be priest with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Broderick Witt, 28, was arrested Friday at Mount Saint Mary's Seminary, which is where the sheriff's office say he resided.

He has been charged with eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, which are all fourth degree felonies.

The sheriff's office said the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations (RECI) section began investigating Witt in September 2023 after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The RECI section is a task force of both sheriff's office and Cincinnati Police Department investigators that look into internet and technology crimes.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati released a statement saying Witt is "no longer a student of this institution, nor a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati."

"The seminary and the Archdiocese of Cincinnati have strict policies against, and take significant precautions to prevent, anyone from possessing or accessing material of this type, regardless of whether they are a student, faculty, or staff," the statement reads. "Discovery of such material will result in immediate termination or dismissal and notification of law enforcement."

The archdiocese says it's committed to "remove the scourge of child exploitation and abuse" from the church and society.

The sheriff's office said its investigation into Witt is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the RECI section at 513-946-8338.