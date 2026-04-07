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Prosecutor: 17-year-old indicted on murder charges after shooting 19-year-old over tattoo payment dispute

Cincinnati police
WCPO
Cincinnati police
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CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old was indicted on two murder charges after a dispute over a tattoo payment led to a fatal shooting, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

The charges are in connection with the fatal February shooting of 19-year-old Noah Thornhill in Westwood.

The prosecutor's office said the teen was bound over into adult court and charged with two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons, along with two gun specifications.

Cincinnati police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 3300 block of Boudinot Avenue.

The prosecutor's office said the teen was at the Westwood home with a friend and his friend's girlfriend, who was getting a tattoo.

During an argument over payment, the prosecutor's office said the teen fatally shot Thornhill, the tattoo artist's brother.

Police said they found Thornhill suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived, and he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he died.

The 17-year-old now faces up to life in prison, according to the prosecutor's office.

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