Police: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department arrested a third suspect Thursday in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Thomas Bell, police said.

Police said 18-year-old Jalan Cook was arrested for aggravated murder Thursday in connection with the September shooting.

According to Cincinnati police, Bell was one of two people shot near the corner of East McMicken Avenue and Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16. He later died at the hospital.

Two others have also been charged in connection with the shooting.

Police announced that on September 27, they arrested 18-year-old Davon Marcum and charged him with murder.

A 17-year-old arrested in January was also charged with murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting the second person, police said.

Bell was a student at Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy, a spokesperson with the school told us in September.

"This is a devastating reminder of the toll that violence involving young people takes on our communities," Courtney Harritt, a spokesperson for Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy, said in a statement. "We remain committed to the safety, care, and well-being of every student we serve."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing by the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the unit at 513-352-3542.