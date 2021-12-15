Police: Suspect in custody after officer fired shot on Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said an officer fired one shot on the Western Hills Viaduct Tuesday night, resulting in a suspect's surrender.

Police said a District 5 Violent Crimes Squad officer followed a suspect who was doing a drug transaction in an unmarked car, waiting for an officer in a marked car to arrive. The suspect stopped on the Western Hills Viaduct around 7 p.m., and allegedly approached the officer's car with a gun.

CPD said the officer got out of his car, firing one shot because the suspect would not drop his gun. The suspect, who was not hit, surrendered. Police said both the officer and the suspect are OK.

The viaduct was closed for hours as police investigated the incident. All roadways have been reopened.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

