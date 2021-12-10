Woman in critical condition after stabbing at Cincinnati park

CINCINNATI — A woman is in critical condition after police said she was stabbed at a Cincinnati park.

Officers responded to Gilday Riverside Park around 2:30 p.m. Friday after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a man stabbing a woman near the playground. The Cincinnati Police Department said an officer tased the suspect because he was not complying with commands. He was taken into custody, while the woman was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the stabbing was a domestic incident.

"We are thankful for those park patrons who called 911 when they witnessed the incident," police spokesperson Emily Szink said. "This allowed our officers and Cincy Fire to quickly arrive on scene to render aid."

The incident is under investigation. Charges are pending.

