Police: Man found dead in crashed car on Central Parkway in Clifton

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after police discovered him shot in the chest inside of a vehicle on Central Parkway in Clifton on Friday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Cincinnati police said they received a 911 call at around 9:31 a.m. reporting a single car had crashed on Central Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest.

Police said they also found a gun inside the vehicle, but they haven't determined whether the victim owned the gun or not. Police said they aren't sure when the shooting happened and that there haven't been any reports of gunfire heard in the area.

The man has not yet been identified.

Central Parkway has been closed down between Ludlow Avenue and Monmoth Avenue while police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.