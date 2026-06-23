Police: Man dies more than a week after Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police said a 40-year-old man has died more than one week after a shooting in Millvale.

Police said just after 2:30 p.m. on June 14, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Beekman Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man has been identified as 40-year-old Deangelo Thomas.

The Cincinnati Fire Department brought the man to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Thomas died as a result of his injuries on June 22, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.