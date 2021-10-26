Man dead after being shot multiple times in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in an apartment on Ruth Lane, according to Cheviot Police Chief Emmett Stone.

The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. Monday evening.

Police said the man killed was shot three to five times in the abdomen and was taken to Mercy West Hospital, where he died from his injuries. When police arrived, they said they found the man's apartment door unlocked and the man was alone.

Police have not released the identity of the man killed or any information about a possible suspect.