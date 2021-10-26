Cheviot man shot to death inspired victims to push for his early prison release

CHEVIOT, OH — The killing of a Cheviot man marked a tragic end to a dramatic turnaround that inspired some of his victims to help him win an early release from prison.

Police said they found 32-year-old Kenneth Hodge shot "multiple times" in his apartment Monday. Hodge received national attention in 2019 following his early release from prison and friendship with John Hancock Jr., one of his victims in a 2008 armed robbery.

Hancock said he learned about Hodge's death Tuesday.

"I was shocked," Hancock said.

Hancock was 13 when Hodge hit him in the face and pointed a gun at him while robbing Boy Scouts and their parents selling Christmas trees.

"It definitely was probably one of the key points of why I went through a lot of depression for a few years," Hancock said. "I felt powerless."

Michael Benedic John Hancock Jr.



But years later, Hancock said he exchanged letters with Hodge, believing he was a changed man and should be released early from prison.

"I just had a gut feeling he was actually doing the hard work internally to change," Hancock said.

A judge granted Hodge early release in 2019. Court records show the motion for early release included letters Hodge and Hancock wrote to each other.

Hancock said after Hodge got out of prison, he got a new job, reconnected with family and became a friend.

"How often do you hear about getting a friendship going with someone who robbed you at gunpoint," Hancock said.

Hancock said that friendship emerged from him forgiving Hodge and Hodge forgiving himself.

"I saw someone who was hopeful," Hancock said.

Cheviot Police said no one has been charged in Hodge's death.