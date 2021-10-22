Springboro police: Group stealing vehicles, items inside across Southwest Ohio

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — In response to a post circulating social media, the Springboro Police Department said a group out of Cincinnati has been stealing vehicles and items inside vehicles, as well as entering open garages throughout Southwest Ohio recently.

The department said the theft group is still active, and operates from early evening to later at night. It also said the Springboro police have been coordinating with other agencies in Southwest Ohio, that several members of the group have been identified and several have been apprehended.

In the Springboro area, police said members of the group haven’t entered homes, except for going into open garages to access vehicles inside.

The department seconded advice from the circulating social media post to secure cars at night and keep doors and windows locked, adding, “This is good advice every day of the year and now merely because of these latest incidents.”

This announcement came about three weeks after Springboro police warned residents of a uptick in people stealing cars and items in unlocked cars.

The department encouraged residents to call the police at 937-748-0611 if they see a suspicious vehicle or person in their neighborhood, and asked people not to speculate on social media.