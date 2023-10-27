Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWest End

Actions

Police: 23-year-old arrested for murder of infant

Investigators said the child was 4 months old
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
4-month-old Killed West End
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 14:47:07-04

CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for causing the death of an infant, Cincinnati police said.

Investigators arrived at a home in the 1500 block of Jones Street around noon Wednesday for the report of an unresponsive infant.

When crews arrived, they pronounced the 4-month-old boy dead, investigators said.

On Friday, CPD arrested Ja'nasia Green on a murder warrant for allegedly killing the boy.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the boy as Hassani George.

Police did not say exactly how the George was killed.

Investigators have not said if Green and George are related.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Expected to plead guilty, accused murderer has outburst, doesn't agree to plea Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $10 pizzas from more than 20 restaurants Prosecutor: AI-generated child sexual abuse material found in Boone County case

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!