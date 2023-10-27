Police: 23-year-old arrested for murder of infant

CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for causing the death of an infant, Cincinnati police said.

Investigators arrived at a home in the 1500 block of Jones Street around noon Wednesday for the report of an unresponsive infant.

When crews arrived, they pronounced the 4-month-old boy dead, investigators said.

On Friday, CPD arrested Ja'nasia Green on a murder warrant for allegedly killing the boy.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the boy as Hassani George.

Police did not say exactly how the George was killed.

Investigators have not said if Green and George are related.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.