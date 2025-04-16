Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One woman is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting in Clinton County Tuesday night.

The Wilmington Police Department said officers responded to the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found a woman dead inside a home. A man at the scene was taken into custody.

Police did not release the names of the victim or suspect and have not relayed any charges at this time.

Police Chief Robert Wilson said in a press release an investigation into the shooting remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 937-382-3833.