Ohio proposal calls for federal money to fight crime and boost first responder wellness, recruitment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine said Monday he wants to use $250 million in federal recovery money to fight crime while increasing recruitment and wellness initiatives for law enforcement and first responders.

Surrounded by representatives from police and fire associations, as well as state and local leaders, DeWine called for the General Assembly to pass the proposal so the state could start accepting grant proposals soon. It comes as parts of the state experience record violence and many agencies say the COVID-19 pandemic and recent controversies have damaged morale and wellness among first responders.

"We owe this to the men and women who are out there protecting us every single day," DeWine said.

DeWine proposed using $175 million in American Recovery Plan Act money for local crime-fighting help, as parts of the state see a spike in violence. Cincinnati had its deadliest year on record in 2020 and was approaching 90 homicides for 2021, as of Dec. 6.

According to the governor, those funds could be used for projects like improving multi-jurisdictional collaboration, hot spot targeted policing, innovations in community policing, gunshot detection technology, and improving ballistics technology. DeWine also called on funds to be used to cut the evidence testing backlog at some state crime labs and coroners' offices.

The remaining $75 million would be allocated for programs to help recruitment and wellness in the law enforcement and first responder ranks. The governor recommended programs to increase the number of peer support groups and increase suicide prevention training, among other mental health initiatives. DeWine also called for an increase in recruitment efforts to return those agencies to pre-pandemic staffing levels, using tuition assistance and high school and college explorer programs.

Lt. Gov. John Husted said the proposal also put a focus on cyber threats, including ransomware attacks and disinformation campaigns that threatened critical infrastructure.

DeWine called on agencies across the state to get creative in their pitches for grant funding.

"You can design your own program for your own community," DeWine said. "Tell us how you're going to do it and you have a great shot of getting it funded."

State Rep. Thomas Hall, a Republican from Madison Township, was present behind the governor as one of the proposal's shepherds through the House of Representatives. Middletown mayor Nicole Condrey was also present at the announcement inside the statehouse in Columbus. It was unclear what role Condrey or Middletown played in the proposal, or what its agencies might apply for through the process.

The General Assembly will have to pass the proposal before applications can open.

RELATED: Gov. DeWine signs new congressional district map into law

RELATED: In with a bang: DeWine signs law allowing more fireworks