Sheriff: NKY man arrested on multiple charges, including 4 counts of rape

VERONA, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky man has been arrested on multiple charges, including four counts of rape, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said.

On Friday, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant on KY Route 16 in Verona after an investigation led to an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Paul D. Snow Jr.

Snow was wanted on multiple charges, including four counts of rape, three counts of strangulation and two counts of kidnapping.

Here is Snow's full list of charges:



4 counts of rape, 1st degree

2 counts of sodomy, 1st degree

3 counts of strangulation, 1st degree

1 count of assault, 2nd degree

1 count of assault, 4th degree

2 counts of kidnapping (with serious physical injury)

2 counts of tampering with witness

2 counts of unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree

1 count of terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

1 count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

1 count of violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO

1 count of possession of marijuana

The sheriff's office said these charges came after multiple allegations from severe different people. Due to their investigation, they also believe there could be additional crimes that Snow has committed.

Snow is currently being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to reach out to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at 859-567-5751 or Gallatin Dispatch at 859-567-7021.

