Mount Adams stabbing suspect arrested 2 hours northeast of Cincinnati set to appear in court

Michael Bowlin was known to be in Madison County, Kentucky. But he was found in Logan County, Ohio, which is roughly two hours northeast of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — A man accused of stabbing another man in Mount Adams in November is set to face a judge on Monday.

According to Cincinnati police, a man was found suffering from what officers described as critical injuries after a felonious assault that occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the 300 block of Baum Street. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Michael Bowlin.

Police said Bowlin was believed to be in Madison County, Kentucky. But he was later found in Logan County, Ohio, which is roughly two hours northeast of Cincinnati. Police didn't specify exactly where or how he was located and arrested.

