Monroe woman in custody after allegedly shooting husband

MONROE, Ohio — A Monroe woman is in custody after police said she shot her husband Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane at around 2:30 p.m. after 64-year-old Douglas W. Imfeld said he was shot by his wife. EMS took Imfeld to the hospital with a serious injury.

Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, was taken into custody at the scene. The Monroe Police Department said officers are on scene, and they are not looking for additional suspects. There is no threat to the community.

