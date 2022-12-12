Mason man sentenced to 18 years in prison for rape, sexual imposition on minors

MASON, Ohio — A 53-year-old Mason man was sentenced on Monday to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to rape of a minor and gross sexual imposition involving three children under the age of 13.

John Reynolds committed the offenses between 2015 and March of 2022 at his home in Mason and in his camper, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said. The children were previously known to Reynolds, Fornshell said.

Reynolds has been designated a tier III sexual offender, which requires Reynolds to register with the sheriff's office every 90 days for the rest of his life.

The offenses were originally reported in April 2022 when the victims came forward to their parents, Fornshell said.

At first, Reynolds' whereabouts were unknown, but after tips and help from other local law enforcement, Reynolds was arrested by the Boone County Sheriff's Office in May 2022.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Reynolds was associated with Boy Scout Troop 194 in Mason. None of the identified victims are members or affiliated with Boy Scouts.

Andrew Zahn, Scout Executive and CEO of Dan Beard Council of Boy Scouts of America said in a statement to WCPO 9, "The actions alleged to have been committed by John Reynolds are reprehensible and opposed to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) stands for. At this time, we are not aware of any Scouts' involvement and understand from law enforcement that the victims are not members or affiliated with Scouting."

The statement also revealed that when the Dan Beard Council was notified of the investigation and imminent arrest, steps were taken to preclude Reynolds from participation in scouting.

