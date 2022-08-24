Community holds parade for athletes heading to Little League World Series

MASON, Ohio — This weekend, you can help celebrate a group of local kids heading to the Little League World Series.

Members of the Mason Challenger League will compete in Williamsport, Pennsylvania Saturday against a team from San Jose, California.

The Mason Challenger League allows kids with disabilities to play baseball in a way that’s adapted to their abilities.

The league was originally invited to the Little League World Series back in 2020, but the games were cancelled because of the pandemic. Because of that, the teams were invited back this year.

In total, the league is made up of about 100 players. 15 will compete this weekend.

“A lot of these kids, when they first came to us, they were seeing their brothers and their sisters who were playing on typical softball and baseball teams,” said Susan Murdock, Mason Challenger League Commissioner. “They just wanted a place where they could play themselves. Many of them have the talent and the skill when it comes to hitting and even understanding the fielding, but the game is a little fast for them playing with their typical siblings. So coming to the Challenger League, they have a place that's their own.”

The community of Mason will celebrate the team by holding a parade Wednesday afternoon. It starts at 3:30 p.m. at Mason High School and ends at the Mason Municipal Center. Players will be joined by members of Mason High School sports teams and the Mason Police Department.

The league is always seeking more volunteers. Organizers are still asking for donations as the league fundraises to build adaptive baseball fields. The fields will be located at Makino Park and will include features designed to improve the safety for players.

The fields will be constructed out of synthetic turf and have no raised surfaces. There will also be large dugouts allowing all teammates to sit together and seating for families to enjoy the game.

You can make a donation to the project and learn more HERE.

READ MORE

Little League player seriously injured after bunk bed fall

Support pours in as Little League baseball player recovers after falling from bunk bed

A Cincinnati baseball company helped prisoners of war escape during World War II