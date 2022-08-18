Support pours in as Little League baseball player recovers after falling from bunk bed

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — "Tears of joy."

That's how the Oliverson family described the latest update on 12-year-old Easton.

Doctors removed the breathing tube from the Little League baseball player late Wednesday, which family and friends said is a "big step" as he recovers from surgery after falling from a dormitory bunk bed in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

According to the Facebook page providing updates on his condition, Oliverson's MRI scan was also very promising.

Among other encouraging signs shared by the family is that Easton is no longer sedated and was able to suck water through a straw, along with mouthing the words "I love you" to his parents.

When doctors asked his name and age, he replied "Easton" and "12."

Video shared by the family showed Easton eating spoonfuls of vanilla pudding.

Early Wednesday, Little League World Series organizers in Pennsylvania announced it would remove all bunk beds from its dormitories and have placed each bed frame individually on the floor.

"Since 1992, Little League has used institutional-style bunk beds to offer the most space for the players to enjoy their time in the dorms. While these beds do not have guard rails, Little League is unaware of any serious injuries ever occurring during that period of time," said Kevin Fountain, Sr. Dir. of Communications for Little League International.

As he recovers, he has received an outpouring of support worldwide, including a video from his favorite player, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts.

On Wednesday, Betts told Oliverson in a short video that he and his Dodgers teammates were praying for his recovery. Easton started to cry when he watched it in the morning.

Mookie Betts Easton Video

Closer to home, others are also giving well wishes to Easton.

"What's up, Easton, Jaren Hall from the BYU Football Team. Hey man, just want you to know the team, coaches, and players are thinking about you. We love you, man. We are praying for you," said BYU quarterback Jaren Hall.

BYU Easton Video

Brad Orgill is from Grantsville and is a lifelong friend of Easton's third base coach.

After the Snow Canyon team punched its ticket to Williamsport, Orgill created an online store with shirts and hats to help raise money for the team.

However, Orgill says that effort evolved after Easton's injury. He says he's getting shirts made with #TeamEaston on them.

"We have people from Canada, North Carolina, the word's gotten out in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, we've had probably 10 to 12 orders there, New York, Connecticut California, Washington, New Mexico, Texas, I mean it is pretty much almost every state," said Orgill.

As of Wednesday morning, Orgill says they have received 650 orders for shirts. All proceeds with the #TeamEaston shirts will go to Easton and his family.

While he hasn't personally met the Oliverson family, Orgill hopes this gesture will go a long way in helping them as Easton recovers.

"I think it's just in our DNA of people here in Utah. We truly want to help each other out when it comes to the end of the day that we do love and care about them," said Orgill.

This marks the first time ever that a team from Utah made it all the way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport. The team will play Friday after Easton's family told them to continue on despite his injury.

Doctors had previously said Oliverson had been reacting well to being weened off oxygen, leading to the decision to remove his breathing tube. Easton was also able to give a thumbs up after being asked to do so by a friend.

A fundraiser is being held Thursday night at Handel's Ice Cream locations in St. George, Woods Cross, Layton, Sandy, and Fort Union, with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the Oliverson family.

A @MiraclesForTank Venmo account has been created to help the family with medical expenses.

Chris Arnold at KSTU first reported this story.