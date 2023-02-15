'70 years — happy years': Couples renew their vows at Mason assisted living facility on Valentine's Day

MASON, Ohio — On this Valentine's Day, couples at a Mason assisted living facility said "I still do."

Dallas and Reva Vest met in 1952. The two were married the next year when Dallas returned from military service. Nearly 70 years, two daughters, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren later, the two said they love each other just as much as they did the day they were married.

"70 years — happy years," Reva Vest said.

The couple said they worked together on everything they did — remaining faithful and patient as they raised their children and highlighting their love for one another every holiday. Now, they remain a team at Central Parke Assisted Living and Memory Care.

"I hope it's till death do us part," Dallas Vest.

The Vests were among multiple couples at Central Parke who renewed their wedding vows Tuesday afternoon.

Ken and Donna Wright met in 1974 and dated for nearly four years before getting married and buying a home. The two have two children and nine grandchildren who Ken said are "all pretty great." Ken said the couple was able to travel and enjoy each other's company before Donna was dealt a difficult hand.

"There are tough times — don't let anybody kid you," Ken Wright said. "If you can't ride them out together, you're not going to have a successful marriage. ... I always said that you get dealt the hand of cards in life and it's how you play the cards that really counts."

All of the happy couples were joined by their family and friends for a love-filled reception.