Man who admitted to planning mass shooting of Ohio State sorority sentenced to 80 months in prison

CINCINNATI — A Hillsboro man who identifies as an "incel" was sentenced to 80 months in prison for planning a mass shooting of sorority women at Ohio State.

Officials said Tres Genco, 24, wrote a manifesto stating he would "slaughter" women "out of hatred, jealousy and revenge…" and referring to death as the "great equalizer." An investigation found he then searched "ohio state university sororities" and "sorority osu" on Google.

An incel refers to "involuntary celibate," a predominantly male online community that harbors anger towards women because of their inability to convince women to have sex with them.

"Genco intended to carry out a devastating mass murder of innocent women in this state for no other reason than the fact that he hated them," U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said in a release.

Court documents show Genco had profiles on a popular Incel website, posting multiple times between July 2019 and March 2020. In one post, Genco compared his plan to Elliot Rodger's. Rodgers killed six people and injured 14 others outside a UC Santa Barbara sorority house in 2014.

Genco purchased several items, including two Glock 17 magazines and a holster clip concealed carry, in 2019. He also attended Army Basic Training, which he said he intended to do in a note that also included his hopes for a "huge!" kill count of 3,000 people.

In January 2020, Genco wrote in another note on his phone that appears to detail his surveillance of a school — "The average age appears to be early 20s ... They have no check of any sort entering the building. I wasn't questioned at all. Backpacks are very common."

That day officials said Genco also searched "planning a shooting crime" and "when does preparing for a crime become an attempt?" online.

On March 12, 2020, Highland County sheriff’s deputies responded to Genco’s residence. They found a firearm, several loaded magazines, body armor and boxes of ammunition in his car. A pistol and additional items were found in his home.

Genco pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count of attempted to commit a hate crime.