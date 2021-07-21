Prosecutors: Hillsboro 'incel' arrested after planning mass shooting at Ohio college campus

CINCINNATI — A Hillsboro man joined a misogynistic online hate group, acquired an unregistered rifle and conducted surveillance of an Ohio university campus.

Then he googled: “When does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”

The answer, which arrived in the form of Highland County sheriff’s deputies and federal prosecutors: Before he googled it.

Twenty-one-year-old Tres Genco now faces federal charges of plotting to commit a hate crime and illegally possessing a machine gun, United States Attorney Vipal J. Patel announced Wednesday. He could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Federal court documents indicate Genco identified as an “incel,” a man who blames a wide variety of unrelated personal failures and misfortunes on his inability to find female sexual partners.

The worldview of the “involuntary celibate” — who finds his peers mostly in the angriest and least regulated parts of the internet, where they can freely feed one another’s obsessions — is one in which love does not exist, sex is an all-consuming preoccupation in every aspect of life, and men unjustly deprived of sex with women have a right to violent revenge.

Online incel communities have been repeatedly linked to instances of mass violence. Elliot Rodger, a 22-year-old driven by a desire to punish all women and sexually active men for his own past experiences of sexual rejection, killed six people and injured 14 others near a California university campus in 2014.

Like many other incels, Genco expressed admiration for Rodger and an intent to duplicate his crime. According to Patel’s office, Genco was a frequent poster on a popular incel website and posted about imitating Rodger’s pre-attack behavior.

Federal court documents also accuse him of writing a manifesto detailing the plans for his own attack, which he hoped would claim 3,000 lives, and searching online for sororities and colleges that would make a desirable target.

Genco was arrested March 12, 2020, after a neighbor called police and accused him of threatening them with a gun. He had become “erratic and somewhat violent” over the months leading up to the call, the neighbor said. Investigators later discovered this time period coincided with his posts on the incel website.

Highland County deputies arrested Genco and looked in the trunk of his car, where they discovered “an AR-15-style rifle with suspected ‘bump-stock’ attached; several loaded magazines; body armor; and boxes of ammunition,” according to the sealed indictment filed against him on April 16, 2020.

The initial charges filed against him were only for illegal possession of the weapons, which would have earned a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Further investigation revealed his extensive history of hate and plans for a campus shooting in Ohio, federal prosecutors wrote.

The hate crime charge extends his maximum possible sentence to life imprisonment.