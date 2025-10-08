Man in prison for unrelated charges indicted in 2024 College Hill murder

CINCINNATI — A man already incarcerated on unrelated charges has been indicted in a 2024 murder, Cincinnati police announced.

Police said a Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted 23-year-old Ceantae Stevens for murder and felonious assault in connection with 23-year-old Danias Weaver's death in October 2024.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Llanfair Avenue in College Hill on Oct. 14, 2024, for a reported shooting. Despite attempting life-saving measures, officials pronounced Weaver dead at the scene.

We spoke to Weaver's mother earlier this year as she pushed to find her son's killer.

"The main message I want is don't be afraid to speak up. Let's get out there and talk about it. Let's get out here and find solutions," Venus Vall told us in April.

On Oct. 1, Stevens was indicted in Weaver's murder.

Court records show Stevens was sentenced in April to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer after he fled the scene as an officer attempted to pull him over while he had an open felony warrant.