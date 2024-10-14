Police: 1 shot, multiple schools put on brief lockdown in College Hill

CINCINNATI — One person was shot in College Hill Monday afternoon, forcing three nearby schools to be placed under brief lockdowns.

Cincinnati police said District 3 officers found one man shot in the 1700 block of Llanfair Avenue. Lt. Johnathan Cunningham said the person's medical status is unknown at this time.

While the shooting was not on school property, it occurred near College Hill Fundamental Academy. Cincinnati Public Schools said the school, along with nearby Aiken High School, was put on a temporary "lockout" where doors were locked and no visitors were allowed. The lockouts were later lifted.

Also nearby is Mercy McAuley High School, which was also placed on a brief lockdown during police activity.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.