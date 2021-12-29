Man accused of stabbing wife at Cincinnati park dies in jail

CINCINNATI — A man accused of stabbing his wife at least 20 times at a Cincinnati park died in jail Tuesday.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office reported Clayton Raines, 46, died at the Hamilton County Justice Center Dec. 28. His cause of death is pending.

Raines was charged with felonious assault and resisting arrest after police responded to reports of a stabbing at Gilday Riverside Park Dec. 10. According to court documents, Raines stabbed his wife at least 20 times, causing life-threatening injuries.

Cincinnati Police said an officer tased Raines because he would not comply with commands. He was taken into custody while his wife was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition.

"We are thankful for those park patrons who called 911 when they witnessed the incident," police spokesperson Emily Szink said. "This allowed our officers and Cincy Fire to quickly arrive on scene to render aid."

This story will be updated with more information when it is received.

