Kentucky, Indiana law enforcement warns of possible charges if marijuana is brought in from Ohio

NEWPORT, Ky. — As of Tuesday, recreational marijuana can be sold in Ohio. Dozens of dispensaries across the Buckeye State made their first non-medicinal sales as early as 7 a.m.

However, the two other states that help make up the Tri-State do not allow for recreational sales or use, though Kentucky does have medicinal laws in place.

Traveling with marijuana across state lines is against federal law, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

WCPO 9 News

We asked customers who were waiting in line at Ascend Dispensary in downtown Cincinnati if they were aware that taking marijuana to another state was off-limits.

"I was aware, I did a little research," said one man.

Another customer told us he had just found out within the past week that use in other states and taking the products across state lines is illegal.

Indiana State Police Trooper Sergeant John Perrine said there can be confusion over rules from state to state, but not knowing the law is not an excuse.

"Indiana state law does not allow the possession of marijuana, but I think people don't take the responsibility to research that before they travel through Indiana or to Indiana," Perrine said.

Similar restrictions are in place in Kentucky.

"There is no legal possession of recreational marijuana in Kentucky, it's still a Class B misdemeanor," according to Campbell County Attorney Steve Franzen.

Another issue concerning law enforcement is those who may make the decision to drive after using cannabis products — whether in Ohio or elsewhere.

“Just like with alcohol, the trooper has to prove there’s impairment, they have to develop probable cause to make an arrest," Perrine explained the approach to investigating a potential DUI.

Perrine told WCPO that officers keep an eye out for any possible traffic violation that would lead to a suspicion of someone driving impaired. It can include speeding, swerving between lanes or not using lights or turn signals.