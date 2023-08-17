Hamilton County Sheriff's Office: 3 arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

ADDYSTON, Ohio — Three people have been charged in connection to what officials described as a near-fatal overdose of a 1-year-old in Hamilton County.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Addyston police responded to a report of a 1-year-old who was unresponsive on July 10. That child was taken to Cincinnati Children's where they determined the child had overdosed on fentanyl.

Officials said the child has recovered from the overdose and is now in the care of Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

Following an investigation, the sheriff's office determined that three people were responsible for allowing the overdose. Amberly Miller, Pamela Linville and Tyler Heilmayer were arrested and charged with endangering children. Linville is also charged with permitting drug abuse.