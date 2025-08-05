Former UC Medical Center doctor found guilty of performing exams in his home, including testicular ultrasounds

CINCINNATI — A former University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctor has been found guilty of practicing medicine without a license or certificate after he performed examinations, including testicular ultrasounds, on patients in his home, according to court documents.

Rudel Saunders had his license suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio in 2023 after he was suspended for ultrasound examinations at his home. It is unclear how the board ever found out about the allegations.

According to court documents, Saunders was found guilty of two charges of practicing medicine without a license or certificate. The two charges stem from two separate ultrasounds he conducted on men in 2022.

During the one examination, Saunders told the patient he was "in training to be a doctor," per court documents. The patient also "expressed surprise" when he was told the ultrasound would be conducted at Saunders' home instead of a hospital or clinic setting.

"The ultrasound conducted covered various parts of (the patient's) body, including the genital area," according to court documents. "(The patient) told his wife after the ultrasound that he felt 'weirded out.'"

During the other examination, Saunders told the patient that he was "just a new doctor" and needed further experience, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Saunders' examinations came about from his "acquaintance through a running club or running app."

Saunders also lied to the patients, telling them that he was required to complete a certain number of ultrasound exams for a training program. According to court documents, a professor and doctor at UC College of Medicine testified, saying they require no certain number of ultrasounds during training.

A chief enforcement officer for the State Medical Board of Ohio also testified that Saunders was to have all contact with patients "under proper supervision and not done outside of the hospital."

Per court documents, during an interview with the State Medical Board of Ohio, Saunders admitted he did ultrasounds on runners he met and bought an ultrasound device on his own to use.

A UC Health spokesperson said in 2023 that Saunders was a resident in training but was no longer affiliated with the institution. After his license was suspended, the University of Cincinnati removed any links with information about Saunders from its website.