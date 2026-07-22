Employee dies following shooting at Carter Lumber in Mason, company says

MASON, Ohio — An employee is dead after a shooting at Carter Lumber in Mason Wednesday, the company said in a social media post.

"Carter Lumber is deeply saddened to confirm that one of our employees died today following a shooting at our door manufacturing facility in Mason, Ohio," the post said.

The company said law enforcement responded immediately and is still at the scene. Police on scene told WCPO that someone is in custody.

"We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation and are providing every assistance possible to the authorities," the post said.

Carter Lumber said they are not able to provide more details because the investigation remains active.

"We are focused on supporting our employees and everyone impacted by this tragic event," the post said.

This is a breaking news story. WCPO will update this story when more information is provided.