District: Cincinnati Public Schools employee arrested on charges of prostitution, public indecency

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Public Schools employee was arrested on charges of prostitution and public indecency, the district said Friday.

Damon Bernath, a facilities employee with CPS, was arrested Thursday. CPS said he was placed on leave.

According to court documents, Bernath admitted to police that he paid $20 for oral sex. Police then found Bernath engaging in the sexual act in public.

He was charged with both prostitution and public indecency. A Hamilton County judge set Bernath's bond at $5,500 for the two charges.