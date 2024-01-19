District: Cincinnati Public Schools employee arrested on charges of prostitution, public indecency

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Public Schools employee was arrested on charges of prostitution and public indecency, the district said Friday.
Damon Bernath, a facilities employee with CPS, was arrested Thursday. CPS said he was placed on leave.
According to court documents, Bernath admitted to police that he paid $20 for oral sex. Police then found Bernath engaging in the sexual act in public.
He was charged with both prostitution and public indecency. A Hamilton County judge set Bernath's bond at $5,500 for the two charges.
