CPD: Police investigating after victim found with gunshot wound to the head in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Over-the-Rhine Sunday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 8:04 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Vine Street for a ShotSpotter activation.

When crews arrived at the scene, they were informed that a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head had walked into Cincinnati Fire House 29, according to police.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects were arrested at the scene, and police have not identified anyone or said what led up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.