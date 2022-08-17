CPD: Around 64% of homicide cases closed in Cincinnati this year, above national average

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police detectives closed close to two out of three homicide cases reported in 2022, according to department statistics. They cited a variety of reasons, including anonymous tips.

CrimeStoppers has paid $43,000 in reward money this year, giving hope to Twannette Rousseau. She last saw her son alive five years ago.

"It's like living a nightmare," she said.

Ron Rousseau, 37, was the father of three girls. Family said he was an outgoing comedian around relatives. He planned to open his own clothing store. However, someone shot Rousseau to death outside his home in the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue in Westwood August 20, 2017. Twannette Rousseau does not know who did it or why. The case is unsolved and it stings.

"I want closure for me and justice for my family and for his children," she said. "We need to know who did this."

CPD statistics show detectives found answers for unsolved homicide victim families more than the national average. Police close about 54% of murder and manslaughter investigations on average, according to the most recent Federal Bureau of Investigations clearance data published for the 2020. CPD cleared 64% of homicides reported between January and July of 2022, according to CPD statistics.

"The skillset there is second to none," interim police chief Teresa Theetge said last Thursday during a press conference announcing criminal indictments against two suspects in the Aug. 7 mass shooting of nine people in Over-the-Rhine.

Detectives said weapons tracking tools, like the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network that helps authorities link used shell casings to weapons fired in other crimes, helped. However, they are also finding more cooperation from witnesses talking with officers at crime scenes and people sending anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers.

"It gives me encouragement to hear that," Twannette Rousseau said. "I'm just hoping that someone is working the cold case (because) I pray everyday. I just figure in God's time he'll give me the answer for it. I need justice. I need to know who killed my son."

Rousssau's family is hosting a vigil in the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue Saturday evening at 6 p.m. They plan to pray and release balloons in his honor. More than anything, his family hopes someone comes forward with tips to close Rousseau's unsolved case.

