Court docs: Former special education teacher accused of sex crimes against former student

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A former special education teacher has been indicted on multiple sex crimes allegedly involving a former student, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Court docs say Ryan Cunningham faces three counts of sexual battery, one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Cunningham was a teacher at Skyward Academy, a special education school in Montgomery, the school confirmed to WCPO Tuesday.

According to the documents, Cunningham "engaged in sexual activity" with a person enrolled at the school who was between the ages of 13 and 18 years old, between August 2021 and May 2022.

In that same time frame, court documents allege Cunningham "bought, procured, possessed or controlled any obscene material that had a minor or impaired person as one of its participants" and "recklessly and directly sold, delivered, furnished, disseminated, provided, exhibited, rented or presented" obscene material to a juvenile.

In May 2023, court docs say Cunningham again caused a person to "engage in sexual activity" with him while he was employed as a teacher.

In a statement Tuesday, Skyward Academy said the school was notified by police on Feb. 23 of the allegations against Cunningham.

The school said Cunningham was immediately placed on administrative leave and his employment was terminated the next day.

A report was also filed with the Ohio Board of Education's Office of Professional Conduct, the school said.

"Skyward Academy prioritizes the safety and well-being of its students," the statement said. "We take every available step to protect our students. Skyward Academy has cooperated fully with the criminal investigation and will continue to do so."