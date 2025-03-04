Coroner: Man dead after early morning stabbing in St. Bernard

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — A man has died after being stabbed in St. Bernard, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Officials have identified the victim as 62-year-old Ronald Crawley.

Hamilton County dispatch said police responded to the report of a stabbing around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Chalet Drive near Saint Mary Cemetery and Mausoleum.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed at the scene.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, according to a Hamilton County Coroner's report.

Police have not said what led up to the stabbing.

No information has been released about possible suspects.