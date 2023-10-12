Clearcreek Township police urging residents to lock cars after break-ins

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Clearcreek Township are urging residents to lock their cars and remove valuables from their vehicles after a series of car break-ins and vehicle thefts over the last week.

“Most of the crime we have are these crimes of opportunity where people walk through a neighborhood, pull car doors and pull a handle,” said Lt. Wallace Stacy.

Stacy said the township was hit by suspects on two occasions: early Sunday morning and again early Thursday morning, mostly between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. He estimates there were around 20 car break-ins and confirms four vehicle thefts.

Police confirm they have made arrests in relation to the incidents, but could not provide details. Stacy expects more arrests are coming. He said Clearcreek Township is not the only area that’s been hit with these incidents recently.

Thieves targeted unlocked cars. While suspects stole some cash, wallets and key fobs, they left valuables behind too.

That’s what happened to Shawn Jimenez’s neighbor in the Winding Creek neighborhood.

“He woke up and his owner manuals, all of his stuff for his car was dragged out,” Jimenez said. “Golf clubs were still in his car. Sunglasses were still in his car. So whether they were looking for change, other things, I'm not real sure.”

Stacy said it’s also important residents keep their garage doors closed.

“Don't confront these people,” he said. “Call the police.”

The incidents occurred mostly on the north side of the township, including Country Brook and Winding Creek, according to Stacy.

WCPO has reported a rash of car break-ins in several neighborhoods across the Tri-State this year.

New data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau found car thefts in Ohio increased 15% in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.