Oak Hills teacher arrested, charged with 3 child porn felonies

Alan Greeb, a teacher at Delhi Middle School, was arrested and charged with three felonies Wednesday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office charged Greeb with two count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and one count of pandering obscenity with a minor.

In a release, the sheriff's office said members of the Regional Electronic & Computer Investigations Section initiated an investigation involving the online internet activities of Greeb after receiving multiple tips through their partnership with the nationwide task force, Internet crimes Against Children.

Greeb has been placed on administrative leave according to a letter to families from Oak Hills Superintendent Jeff Brandt. The school district indicated they are cooperating with Delhi Township police.

According to Brandt, there is no indication that any of the alleged incidents occurred on school grounds or that Oak Hill students were involved.

In his letter to families, Brandt addressed student safety, saying "as always, we will take every action to keep our student and staff a safe and secure, and will continue to communicate with families on security issues or concerns."

The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section at 513-946-8338.