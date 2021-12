CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a 50-year-old's death in the Walnut Hills neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to the 3000 block of Mentor Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a dead person. Officers found 50-year-old Lamond Ellis suffering from a gunshot wound. Cincinnati Fire pronounced Ellis dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is investigating Ellis' death. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

