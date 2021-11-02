Cincinnati Police investigate alleged threat at polling place

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating an alleged threat made outside a polling place in North Fairmount on Election Day.

According to a police report, the incident happened in the parking lot of 1769 Carll Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The police report said someone drove past a woman in a black pickup truck, yelled an obscenity directed at democrats and pointed a gun at her before continuing east on Carll Street.

The address is listed as the Carll Street Family Center, a polling location for Hamilton County voters. Ohio law states anyone who commits voter intimidation is guilty of a felony in the fifth degree.

Police have not released information on any suspects or arrests.

