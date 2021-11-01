Election 2021: Where you can vote, what are the big races and more

Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day in Ohio. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. For the latest 2021 local election news and results, click here.

Where do I vote? Find your local polling place:



What is on my local ballot? Find local ballots at your local county Board of Elections website:



To read the voter ID requirements in Ohio, visit the Ohio Secretary of State website.

Being an off-year election, almost all the races are local. The exception is the Ohio 15th Congressional District special election between Democratic State Rep. Allison Russo against Republican Mike Carey. This seat was formerly held by Steve Stivers. Part of the 15th Congressional District is in Clinton County.

The Cincinnati Mayor's race is between Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval and Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann. They are running to replace John Cranley, who is finishing his second term after being elected in 2013.

The Cincinnati City Council race had 43 potential candidates file in August. City council candidates are non-partisan but some are endorsed. Every council seat is up for election this year and only one incumbent is running (Greg Landsman). This is the list of endorsed candidates:

