Prosecutor: 9-year-old, another girl were filming TikToks during drive-by shooting that killed her

SILVERTON, Ohio — Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers released new information Thursday about the drive-by shooting that killed a 9-year-old girl.

Powers indicted three men for the July 10 death of Da'Myiah Barton-Pickens, and she also revealed that Barton-Pickens friend, who is also 9-years-old, was grazed in the shooting.

Powers said Barton-Pickens and her friend were making TikTok videos at the time of the shooting.

Barton-Pickens grandmother was also home during the shooting but wasn't injured.

RELATED | Friends, family release balloons for 9-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Ryan Brown, Qasseem Dixon and Demario Williams were all charged with various felonies in the death of Barton-Pickens.

"There are no words to describe the depravity of what these men did," Powers said.

Brown was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder and three counts of felonious assault. He faces the possibility of life in prison with the possibility of parole if he's convicted on all charges.

Dixon also faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, three counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability and one count of tampering with evidence. If convicted on all charges, he also faces life in prison with no parole.

Williams, who is not believed to have been present at the time of the shooting, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, one count of obstructing justice, one count of carrying concealed weapons, one count of vehicular assault and one count of failure to stop after an accident.

Powers said on the Monday night of the shooting, Dixon and Brown fired approximately 28 shots into the home.

Barton-Pickens, who had been shot in the chest, was transported to the hospital where she died due to her injuries.

"I don't give a damn what their motives were," Powers said. "They shot indiscriminately into a house — injuring one little girl and killing another. And for that, the shooters will spend the rest of their lives in prison."

Powers said multiple suspects were placed under surveillance during the investigation, and on July 11, Williams was seen playing a rifle in a vehicle before driving away with Dixon.

From there, Williams ran a red light where he crashed into another car. The driver of that vehicle was seriously injured in that crash.

RELATED | Video shows crash that led deputies to take two into custody for questioning in fatal drive-by shooting

Both Williams and Dixon fled the vehicle, and Dixon discarded a 9mm handgun. Police also found the rifle in Williams' vehicle. Both were determined to be used in the drive-by, Powers said.

The three men are currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Dixon is on a $2.5 million bond and Brown is being held on a $2 million bond, while Williams is on a $50,000 bond.

READ MORE:

Sheriff: Third man involved in drive-by that killed 9-year-old arrested

Third man accused in drive-by that killed 9-year-old has bond set at $2 million

Friends, family release balloons for 9-year-old killed in drive-by shooting