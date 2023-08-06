CPD: Pregnant woman critically injured in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — A 34-year-old pregnant woman was shot in Avondale Saturday evening around 6 p.m. and taken in a personal car to a nearby park with critical injuries according to Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

District Four officers responded to the area of Rockdale and Harvey Avenues after receiving a shot-spotter activation, and cordoned off an area several block south of Rockdale Park for several hours.

Senior Willie Thomas said he always sits on the front porch of the Forest Square Senior Apartments feet from the intersection where the shooting occurred, but, luckily, was inside heading to the day room when he heard the shots.

"It was like five shots," he said. "Bop, bop, bop, bop, bop."

Thomas said he worked up the courage and entered the day room where his fellow seniors were a pain of glass away from the gunfire.

"When I did ease in here there was three people sitting at the table playing cards," he said, "and they already had moved looking for cover."

Other witnesses said a group of kids had been playing at the park on the other side of the intersection when the shooting happened and they ran for cover.

Thomas said gunfire in an area surrounded by kids and older people was unacceptable.

"Bullets, they ain't got nobody's name on them. Nobody's," Thomas said. "A bullet don't care what it hit, or who it it."

Avondale peace advocate Quentin Taylor, co-founder of Neighborhood Heroes 513, said enough is enough.

"I hate it. I hate it comes to this with all this violence," Taylor said.

Taylor said he rose from teenage gang violence to advocate for peace so he knows there's a better way for people to resolve their issues.

He said it was time for everyone to get involved in getting guns off the streets.

"The community leaders and the parents and all of us need to get together and stop some of these kids from the guns," he said.

Cincinnati police said they have no suspect information at this time and the investigation is currently ongoing.

WCPO will continue to update this story as more information is discovered.