Cincinnati PD makes third arrest in OTR, Downtown BB gun attacks

Cincinnati Police Department
Cincinnati Police are hoping to identify people seen in a four-door sedan who they say were shooting a BB gun at people who are homeless in Over-the-Rhine in the early morning on June 3, 2021.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 09, 2021
CINCINNATI — Police have arrested a third suspect in a string of BB gun attacks targeting people throughout Over-the-Rhine and Downtown last week.

Deputies booked David White into the Hamilton County Justice Center late Tuesday night in connection with the attacks, according to Cincinnati police. White's arrest came hours after two other suspects -- sisters Brittany and Kelsey Hopper -- surrendered to police earlier Tuesday.

The three are accused of driving through Over-the-Rhine and Downtown shooting people -- including some who were experiencing homelessness -- with BB guns.

The assaults were recorded by cameras on the scene, and the recordings led police to the car the Hoppers had been driving: A tan sedan with a mismatched hood. The Hoppers spray-painted the hood to match the rest at some point over the weekend, police said, likely hoping to avoid detection.

The Hoppers both face assault charges. Police did not immediately indicate the charges White will face.

