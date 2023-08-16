Cincinnati man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 7-year-old

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was sentenced to life in prison for raping a 7-year-old girl, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said in a press release.

In April, Tyler J. Hagens, 27, reserved a room at a Deerfield Township hotel and sexually assaulted the child, investigators said. Hagens created at least four videos of the sexual assault, according to police. Investigators also said that Hagens sent the videos to the child.

The next day, the child told her mother about the assault and showed her the videos that Hagens sent her, the prosecutor said. According to investigators, the child's mother immediately called police.

Hagens pleaded guilty to one count of rape, and eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, Fronshell said.

On Tuesday, Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy Tepe sentenced Hagens to life in prison. His first opportunity for parole will be in 2050.

Hagens has been designated as a tier III sexual offender. If he gets out of prison in 25 years, he's required to register with the sheriff's office every 90 days for the remainder of his life.